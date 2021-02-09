Sign up
Photo 1544
Another example of church architecture...
In a different part of town. I've passed by here many times, always wanting to stop and take pictures. Today was the day!
9th February 2021
9th Feb 21
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
red
sky
church
winter
clouds
architecture
brick
south
Dora Prokosh
ace
Beautiful church and you captured it from a great angle. I am sure there have been tears of happiness and tears of sadness on those stairs.
February 10th, 2021
sheri
Great idea to capture local architecture. Very nice image.
February 10th, 2021
Milanie
ace
How unusual the left side is wotj tje tpwer and extension - maybe like added later but beautifully matched.
February 10th, 2021
