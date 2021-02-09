Previous
Another example of church architecture... by thewatersphotos
Another example of church architecture...

In a different part of town. I've passed by here many times, always wanting to stop and take pictures. Today was the day!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Dora Prokosh ace
Beautiful church and you captured it from a great angle. I am sure there have been tears of happiness and tears of sadness on those stairs.
February 10th, 2021  
sheri
Great idea to capture local architecture. Very nice image.
February 10th, 2021  
Milanie ace
How unusual the left side is wotj tje tpwer and extension - maybe like added later but beautifully matched.
February 10th, 2021  
