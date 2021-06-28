Tiny wild Muscadines...

Previous
We have lots of wild Muscadine vines in our area. Most will develop into purple or "bronze" wild Muscadines. They can be harvested and eaten or used to make jelly, but most are eaten by wildlife, especially birds.
