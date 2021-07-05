Sign up
Photo 1688
My favorite...
I keep going back to this flower and photographing it from different angles, then processing it. Everyday it changes...I think getting better!
5th July 2021
5th Jul 21
0
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
1688
photos
111
followers
90
following
462% complete
1681
1682
1683
1684
1685
1686
1687
1688
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
5th July 2021 2:55pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
color
,
bloom
,
petals
,
summer
,
south
,
shades
,
zinnia
