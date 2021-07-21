Previous
Wild! by thewatersphotos
Wild!

This Zinnia seems to have "gone wild"!
21st July 2021 21st Jul 21

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Bill ace
Love those 90 degree stems. This one also has wild hair.
July 22nd, 2021  
