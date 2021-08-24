Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1740
Thrift Store find...
I walked around our local town today and found the Thrift Store getting new items delivered. Do you see the two chairs at either side of the door? That is where the "guys" sit to chat! I'm sorry I missed them today!
24th August 2021
24th Aug 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
1740
photos
113
followers
88
following
476% complete
View this month »
1733
1734
1735
1736
1737
1738
1739
1740
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
24th August 2021 9:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
store
,
chair
,
summer
,
south
,
stuff
,
thrift
Tom
ace
Looks like an interesting place to sit and chat
August 25th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close