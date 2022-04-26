Previous
Next
Play it LOUD!... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1985

Play it LOUD!...

The electric guitar from yesterday needs an amplifier to be heard. And if you are going to be heard, be heard LOUD!
Okay, long ago, I used to like my music loud, but as I age, I must admit I enjoy music a much quieter.
26th April 2022 26th Apr 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I imagine this one goes back a while
April 27th, 2022  
Ingrid ace
Cool! Doesn't look very modern :)
April 27th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise