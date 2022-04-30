Previous
Next
Our voice... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1989

Our voice...

Our voice is likely the most versatile of all "musical instruments". (No, this is not me, but a good friend, who make wonderful music with his voice to the Glory of God!)
30th April 2022 30th Apr 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
544% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise