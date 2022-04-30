Sign up
Photo 1989
Our voice...
Our voice is likely the most versatile of all "musical instruments". (No, this is not me, but a good friend, who make wonderful music with his voice to the Glory of God!)
30th April 2022
30th Apr 22
0
0
GaryW
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy.
Tags
music
,
spring
,
south
,
voice
,
30-shots2022
