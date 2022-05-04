Sign up
Photo 1993
Noon Tunes...
Our town's Noon Tunes began today for 2022. The initial act was a husband and wife team of singer/song writers. They do their original music with the husband playing guitar and the wife sings and plays percussion! They are great!
4th May 2022
4th May 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
music
,
spring
,
singer
,
south
,
talent
,
song-writer
Aurelie
Very expressive
May 5th, 2022
Leave a Comment
