Noon Tunes... by thewatersphotos
Photo 1993

Noon Tunes...

Our town's Noon Tunes began today for 2022. The initial act was a husband and wife team of singer/song writers. They do their original music with the husband playing guitar and the wife sings and plays percussion! They are great!
4th May 2022 4th May 22

Aurelie
Very expressive
May 5th, 2022  
