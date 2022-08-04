Sign up
Photo 2085
Emerging Cosmos...
This is one of our "regular" Cosmos plants. We are still waiting on our "Dr. Seuss" plants to bloom.
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2085
photos
109
followers
77
following
571% complete
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. Love the focus on the single bud and also love the background.
August 5th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Lovely look at the flower bud beginning to open.
August 5th, 2022
