Previous
Next
The hayfield is cut... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2094

The hayfield is cut...

This is the second cutting of the hayfield. Today Matthew came about 8:30am and began cutting and Brandon finished about 2:30pm. The rain and temperatures seem to have produced a good crop for this cutting.
13th August 2022 13th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise