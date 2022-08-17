Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2098
Headed for the barn...
This is actually the "next to the last" load. The final load he loaded in the rain. All the bales will go in their barn to feed the 73 cows over the winter.
Hopefully there will be one more cutting of hay before frost.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
2098
photos
110
followers
77
following
574% complete
View this month »
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
17th August 2022 9:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
barn
,
truck
,
summer
,
hay
,
south
,
hayfield
Milanie
ace
I've enjoyed this series, Gary. Sure gave us a good picture of what a time consuming, physical job cutting hay is!
August 18th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Even with all of his modern equipment that is still a huge job. Love the series.
August 18th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close