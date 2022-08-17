Previous
Headed for the barn... by thewatersphotos
Headed for the barn...

This is actually the "next to the last" load. The final load he loaded in the rain. All the bales will go in their barn to feed the 73 cows over the winter.
Hopefully there will be one more cutting of hay before frost.
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
I've enjoyed this series, Gary. Sure gave us a good picture of what a time consuming, physical job cutting hay is!
August 18th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Even with all of his modern equipment that is still a huge job. Love the series.
August 18th, 2022  
