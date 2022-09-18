Previous
A new idea on the cutting table... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2130

A new idea on the cutting table...

Many of you know that my wife is an awesome seamstress, making clothes and shoes for dolls. She has formulated the idea, develop the pattern and is laying out the fabric and cutting the material.
These are "prototypes" for pajama outfits!
