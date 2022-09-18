Sign up
Photo 2130
A new idea on the cutting table...
Many of you know that my wife is an awesome seamstress, making clothes and shoes for dolls. She has formulated the idea, develop the pattern and is laying out the fabric and cutting the material.
These are "prototypes" for pajama outfits!
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
pajamas
,
pattern
,
summer
,
south
,
clothing
,
dolls
,
material
