Early morning visitor... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2133

Early morning visitor...

I looked out our backdoor window and saw this guy walking across the backyard. He (or she) seems quite happy to pose. I've seen this one here before so it may have a home close by.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Kerry McCarthy ace
Love the focus on these! Nice one!
September 24th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
A handsome fellow
September 24th, 2022  
