Photo 2179
Clover in the apple orchard...
While walking in the apple orchard I spotted this clover growing amount the mulch!
6th November 2022
6th Nov 22
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
Tags
green
,
purple
,
clover
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
orchard
,
mulch
