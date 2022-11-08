Sign up
Photo 2181
Cookie decorating...
My wife went to our church's Women's Ministry Cookie Decorating party. These were her cookies. (I wasn't allowed to eat them! :- )
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
1
0
2174
2175
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
Tags
church
,
cookie
,
fall
,
autumn
,
south
,
decorating
,
women
Milanie
ace
How cute!
November 9th, 2022
