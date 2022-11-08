Previous
Next
Cookie decorating... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2181

Cookie decorating...

My wife went to our church's Women's Ministry Cookie Decorating party. These were her cookies. (I wasn't allowed to eat them! :- )
8th November 2022 8th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
How cute!
November 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise