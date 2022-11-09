Previous
Trying a new coffee... by thewatersphotos
Trying a new coffee...

I love finding new coffee to try. My son sent me some from a new roaster he found. I had to show the roasted beans.
Kathy ace
Hope it was tasty. The blues and whites are pretty and the beans contrast nicely. Headed to a place where they roast and serve their own on Friday. I'm hoping they have a bag for sale.
November 10th, 2022  
Milanie ace
It sure made a pretty shot - great idea
November 10th, 2022  
