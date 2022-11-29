Previous
Next
A different Maple... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2202

A different Maple...

This is a Japanese Maple, which turns a deep red then the leaves fall off.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and there when things just became too busy. ...
603% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise