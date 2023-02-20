Previous
Landscape 1... by thewatersphotos
Landscape 1...

I had taken one photo for today but upon arriving home I noticed that a neighbor had started a large fire (we were having 10 mph winds!). The smoke made an interesting landscape of our south field.
20th February 2023

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
Milanie ace
That smoke is interesting in the sky
