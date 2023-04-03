Previous
No "Four Leaf Clovers"... by thewatersphotos
No "Four Leaf Clovers"...

We have some clover growing in our field, but I found no "four leaf clover".
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

GaryW

Kathy ace
But a lovely capture of the three leaf ones. Look at the "fuzzy" texture of those leaves. Nice close up.
April 4th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Three leaf still pretty cool!
April 4th, 2023  
