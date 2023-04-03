Sign up
Photo 2327
No "Four Leaf Clovers"...
We have some clover growing in our field, but I found no "four leaf clover".
3rd April 2023
3rd Apr 23
2
0
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2327
photos
102
followers
80
following
637% complete
2320
2321
2322
2323
2324
2325
2326
2327
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Tags
green
,
leaf
,
spring
,
clover
,
south
Kathy
ace
But a lovely capture of the three leaf ones. Look at the "fuzzy" texture of those leaves. Nice close up.
April 4th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
Three leaf still pretty cool!
April 4th, 2023
