Photo 2329
In the gutter...
That's where this white dove ended after walking all over the roof of our house. At first we thought it was injured, but eventually we convinced it to fly, which it did to a nearby tree. It later flew away.
7th April 2023
7th Apr 23
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
7th April 2023 5:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
peace
,
spring
,
house
,
roof
,
south
,
dove
,
gutter
Casablanca
ace
What a beauty
April 10th, 2023
Milanie
ace
Looks so nice with that dof
April 10th, 2023
