Previous
Next
In the gutter... by thewatersphotos
Photo 2329

In the gutter...

That's where this white dove ended after walking all over the roof of our house. At first we thought it was injured, but eventually we convinced it to fly, which it did to a nearby tree. It later flew away.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
638% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
What a beauty
April 10th, 2023  
Milanie ace
Looks so nice with that dof
April 10th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise