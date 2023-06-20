Sign up
Previous
Photo 2404
A new Zinnia...
Our son planted some Zinnias for us this year and this is one of the new varieties.
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
2
1
GaryW
@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
2404
photos
95
followers
76
following
658% complete
View this month »
2397
2398
2399
2400
2401
2402
2403
2404
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
20th June 2023 8:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
plant
,
flower
,
spring
,
bloom
,
south
,
variety
,
spotted
,
zinnia
George
ace
Beautiful and unusual.
June 22nd, 2023
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! I like the bright colors!
June 22nd, 2023
