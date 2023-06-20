Previous
A new Zinnia... by thewatersphotos
A new Zinnia...

Our son planted some Zinnias for us this year and this is one of the new varieties.
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
George ace
Beautiful and unusual.
June 22nd, 2023  
Elyse Klemchuk
I like this very much! I like the bright colors!
June 22nd, 2023  
