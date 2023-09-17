Previous
Photo 2494

Color contrasts...

The Zinnias in our burn pile are looking good. The "weeds" around them make for interesting contrasts.
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

GaryW

@thewatersphotos
2023 Update coming...(wow! I've been here a while!) 2017 Update. I've now completed two years of 365, with only a few "misses" here and...
683% complete

Danette Thompson ace
Nice contrast and composition
September 18th, 2023  
