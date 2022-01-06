Sign up
6 / 365
Lines
I’ve decided to practice with a long exposure
6th January 2022
6th Jan 22
0
0
Eugene Frenkel
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it!
8
photos
0
followers
16
following
2% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
6th January 2022 9:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
night
,
dark
,
light
,
cars
,
city
,
longexposure
