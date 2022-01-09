Previous
Next
A music album cover? by thholyhorse
9 / 365

A music album cover?

I have three Ulanzi VL49 Mini RGB Light and i like to use them. When i edited that photo i thought that it can be a cover for some music release;)
9th January 2022 9th Jan 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise