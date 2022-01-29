Previous
Smocking kills by thholyhorse
29 / 365

Smocking kills

There was a cap of water for cigarettes on friends balcony. Cold weather. So….I couldn’t pass by this conception. Ice and cigarettes
Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
