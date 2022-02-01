Previous
Next
Window reflection by thholyhorse
32 / 365

Window reflection

The factory window and my friend in the reflection. Like the composition on this one.
Fist photo of the February.
1st February 2022 1st Feb 22

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise