Colorwater by thholyhorse
93 / 365

Colorwater

I found a puddle on the street with gasoline in it;)
April 3rd
3rd April 2022

Eugene Frenkel

@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
Call me Joe ace
❤️⭐️❤️
August 10th, 2022  
