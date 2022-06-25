Previous
Coffee by thholyhorse
Coffee

25th June 2022 25th Jun 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Mags ace
Very cool!
August 30th, 2022  
katy ace
brilliant abstract. At the risk of appearing stupid.....or blind which side is the coffee because neither looks like what I am used to seeing
August 30th, 2022  
Eugene Frenkel ace
@grammyn everything except the top black segment is
instant coffee. Black one is the label;)
August 30th, 2022  
katy ace
@thholyhorse Aha! instant coffee. That explains it. I wasn't sure if the black was brewed coffee. Thanks Eugene for explaining it
August 30th, 2022  
