Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
176 / 365
Coffee
25th June 2022
25th Jun 22
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
178
photos
20
followers
55
following
48% complete
View this month »
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
25th June 2022 8:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
coffee
,
close
,
shadows
,
stones
,
brown
Mags
ace
Very cool!
August 30th, 2022
katy
ace
brilliant abstract. At the risk of appearing stupid.....or blind which side is the coffee because neither looks like what I am used to seeing
August 30th, 2022
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@grammyn
everything except the top black segment is
instant coffee. Black one is the label;)
August 30th, 2022
katy
ace
@thholyhorse
Aha! instant coffee. That explains it. I wasn't sure if the black was brewed coffee. Thanks Eugene for explaining it
August 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
instant coffee. Black one is the label;)