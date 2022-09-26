Sign up
Low light
I decided to try to take a photo something like
@johnmaguire
did;)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Tags
dark
,
light
,
lamp
,
lightbulb
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely low key shot!
September 27th, 2022
Pam
ace
Excellent!
September 27th, 2022
