Low light by thholyhorse
269 / 365

Low light

I decided to try to take a photo something like @johnmaguire did;)
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
Jacqueline ace
Lovely low key shot!
September 27th, 2022  
Pam ace
Excellent!
September 27th, 2022  
