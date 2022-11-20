Sign up
324 / 365
Multishadow
20th November 2022
20th Nov 22
1
1
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
333
photos
43
followers
75
following
89% complete
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
325
3
321
4
322
5
323
324
325
Views
10
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
20th November 2022 11:59pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
dark
,
b&w
,
door
,
hand
,
shadows
Christine Sztukowski
Cool fav
November 21st, 2022
