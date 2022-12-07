Sign up
341 / 365
New Music Video, Pt. 4. Parchment
7th December 2022
7th Dec 22
2
0
Eugene Frenkel
ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022.
353
photos
50
followers
75
following
94% complete
337
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T30
Taken
7th December 2022 11:31pm
Tags
black
,
yellow
,
things
,
props
,
parchment
katy
ace
I really like all the objects in this photo. It tells an interesting story
December 13th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Can't wait to see how the objects in the photo are put together in your video. Looks rather mystical.
December 13th, 2022
