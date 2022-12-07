Previous
Next
New Music Video, Pt. 4. Parchment by thholyhorse
341 / 365

New Music Video, Pt. 4. Parchment

7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Eugene Frenkel

ace
@thholyhorse
Amateur photographer from Ukraine. I bought my camera in 2020. I decided to improve my skills through 365 challenge 2022. I hope you'll like it! Camera:...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I really like all the objects in this photo. It tells an interesting story
December 13th, 2022  
Kathy ace
Can't wait to see how the objects in the photo are put together in your video. Looks rather mystical.
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise