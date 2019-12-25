Previous
Christmas Puppy by tina_mac
Photo 2292

Christmas Puppy

Our family grew by one this Christmas! We are so in love.
25th December 2019 25th Dec 19

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
Lesley Chisholm ace
Oh what a sweetheart. So cute, I'm sure that one alone made your Christmas special.
December 28th, 2019  
