Day 1 by tina_mac
Day 1

The school announced late last night that we would not have school this week, so it was a scramble to figure things out. We had a busy day trying to balance learning and fun since it was all so unexpected and who knows how long they will be out. We did yoga to start the day, baked banana bread where we incorporated some lessons, math and music apps, did a virtual tour of Mars, chores, had walking club, and played outside with sidewalk chalk, bubbles, games, and created an obstacle course. Phew, it was a long day...there were definitely meltdowns!. I hope tomorrow goes better, as they will be more prepared for the change in schedule.
16th March 2020 16th Mar 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
