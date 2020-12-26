Previous
Next
Karaoke by tina_mac
Photo 2663

Karaoke

I say it every year, but one of the kids' favorite days is the day after Christmas, when they get to play with their new stuff. The pink glow is from the pink Christmas lights in her room.
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise