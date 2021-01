View From my Office

So, she used to love school. I mean LOVE school. But ever since coming back from winter break, she hates it. It is a struggle every day. I don't know why the switch flipped or how to fix it, but I really want her to find her joy for school again. That said, I feel so fortunate to be able to do school virtually this year...it really is the best option for our family right now. Even if she hates school for a bit.