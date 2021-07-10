Previous
Taking the Dog for a Swim by tina_mac
Taking the Dog for a Swim

The kids stayed with Grandma and Grandpa, while hubby and I stayed in a hotel since our house was being shown all weekend. Grandma took the kids adventuring and swimming, while we took Grandpa and the dog for a swim to kill some time.
