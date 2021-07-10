Sign up
Photo 2859
Taking the Dog for a Swim
The kids stayed with Grandma and Grandpa, while hubby and I stayed in a hotel since our house was being shown all weekend. Grandma took the kids adventuring and swimming, while we took Grandpa and the dog for a swim to kill some time.
10th July 2021
10th Jul 21
0
0
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Taken
10th July 2021 11:02am
