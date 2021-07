Hot Spring Pool

More swimming today! Their uncle was visiting the grandparents, so it was a lot of fun to see him. They started the weekend with mountain coasters and the pool, had the fresh water spring and hike the next, rock climbing, and then this pool in the the mountains that feeds in natural hot spring water. Then, an ice cream bar at the grandparents with an assortment of toppings. We are all exhausted after a long, fun weekend.