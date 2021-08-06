Previous
Last Swim, Last Day Goodbyes by tina_mac
Photo 2884

Last Swim, Last Day Goodbyes

It was our last day in Boise. We swam at our old neighborhood pool with her BFF to say goodbye, and had dinner with the grandparents. It was a sad day, but we are ready for our new adventure.
6th August 2021 6th Aug 21

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
