Nice Start to a Big Day

Day one of our house hunt. Our first showing was canceled since the house sold (actually 4 sold that we were supposed to look at before we had a chance to look at them...it's just the way this crazy housing market is), so we stopped at one of our favorite places in our favorite city to walk the dog. It was a pretty successful house hunting day, all things considered. We then took an evening trip to the ocean for a quick walk along the beach afterward.