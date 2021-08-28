Previous
Evening Light by tina_mac
Evening Light

When the light is stunning on your evening walk and you realize you don't have a memory card in your camera...yeah, that was tonight. Cell phone shot works too, I guess. It was just one of those days, but they can't all be winners, right?
28th August 2021

Tina Mac

