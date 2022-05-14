Previous
He was really proud of himself (and I was too) of solving his cube for the first time today. He has been working so hard to accomplish it.

We also made banana bread today. He has a foods class in school where he makes things that he can't eat because of his food allergies. So we end up making them at home so he can have some. It was delicious!

We additionally watched a good movie this morning and had a good walk/bike ride on this beautiful evening after dinner. Oh, and got our living room furniture delivered! Such a great day.
