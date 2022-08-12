Street Performer at Freak Alley

It's been a year since we moved from Boise, and it's amazing to see how much it has changed. I never once saw a street performer at Freak Alley, but there were three there when we visited during our date night downtown.

We had a nice first full day of our trip. The pup got a puppy play date and swam in a pool for the first time (while I caught up with an old friend), my daughter got to meet up with her best friend for lunch and playing at the park, my son played chess with his grandma, and the kids got to sleep over at their grandparents house while hubby and I had a much needed date night. Other than it being SO hot, it was a good day.