Date Night

Hubby and I were fortunate enough to be able to have a date night while my youngest was at a holiday gymnastics party. It was cold, windy, and rainy and all the things we wanted to do were full, so we just walked around the shopping area, got some hot chocolates, and ended up at Trader Joe's. It was actually pretty fun.



All the holiday beauty around me and not much motivation to pick up my camera...hoping that changes soon!