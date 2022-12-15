Previous
Sad, Sick Day by tina_mac
Photo 3372

Sad, Sick Day

She missed her holiday choir concert today, due to illness. We were both really sad about that. She was so excited for her solo and I was so excited to finally get to see one of my kids in a holiday concert again.
Tina Mac

