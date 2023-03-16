Previous
Ready for St. Patrick's Day
Photo 3470

Ready for St. Patrick's Day

I don't do much decorating for St. Patrick's Day, but I enjoyed putting this centerpiece of flowers on our table and some shamrocks up.
16th March 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
