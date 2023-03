Hawkeye Huddle

We went to the Hawkeye Huddle to join in on some pre-game excitement before the women's basketball Elite Eight match-up in Seattle. Of course Herky was there, along with the cheerleaders and band. I have never seen so many Iowa fans in Seattle in one place! Going to the game was a real treat...there were so many fans, it was like being at a home game. What a cool experience it was and glad to be a part of it. On to the the Final Four!