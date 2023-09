Routine

The second week of school, and really working on finding our groove with some sort of routine.



I am toward the beginning of my 12th 365 Project and for the first time since the end of my first year, I am experiencing burn out. It's not the creating...that I can do, but the backlog in editing is really bringing me down. I am trying to hang in there and telling myself, as long as I keep creating every day, I can edit them later. I will never have those moments left and I will be so glad I did it.