Photo 3666
A Fall Find
I found this big, colorful leaf propped up in a tree stump on my walk with the dog today, and the sunlight was backlighting it so beautifully.
I sure have been relying on mobile photography lately.
5th October 2023
5th Oct 23
Tina Mac
@tina_mac
