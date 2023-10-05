Previous
A Fall Find by tina_mac
Photo 3666

A Fall Find

I found this big, colorful leaf propped up in a tree stump on my walk with the dog today, and the sunlight was backlighting it so beautifully.

I sure have been relying on mobile photography lately.
5th October 2023 5th Oct 23

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
1004% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise