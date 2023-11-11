Previous
Their Choice by tina_mac
Their Choice

Sister was at a friend's house and I felt like a hike, so the three of us went where my oldest had a camp over the summer. They were excited to show me the paths and the clay pits where they found a lot of snakes last time.
11th November 2023

Tina Mac

@tina_mac
