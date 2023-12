Birthday Self Portrait

Yes, I am in there...and I'm not the frog! I'm so behind on editing, but this is from my birthday in November. It was a busy day with kids sports (my youngest had two practices and oldest had their first soccer game), but I was able to fit a nostalgic hike in during the morning, rested some in the afternoon, and enjoyed take-out, cupcakes, and time with family after all the sporting events at night.